









Mary Ann Lay Weaver, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home. She was born November 16, 1947 in Newcomb, Tennessee.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her father, Simon “Jigs” Lay; mother, Ima Christine Buckner Lay; and sisters, Wanda Walker and Myrtle Mae Lay.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Cecil Weaver; son, Gary Douglas and wife Barbara; daughters, Angela Lawson and husband Gary, and Melissa Blankenship and husband John; special nephew and like a son, Joseph Lay; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Lay and wife Mae, and Donnie Lay; sister, Beverly Hatfield and husband Dave; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at the Tannery Hollow Baptist Church.

Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at the church with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community), Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.