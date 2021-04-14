









Mrs. Mary Ann Garnett Dowling, 81, passed away on April 9, 2021 following a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born on December 11, 1939 in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Henry and (Elizabeth) Frances Johnson Garnett. She was a graduate of Adair County High School and Georgetown College, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She received a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati, and Reading Specialist certification from Lynchburg College. A retired educator, Mrs. Dowling taught in elementary and middle schools in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia, and also taught at the University of the Cumberlands. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church where she co-taught the Fields Sunday School class, and was a talented volunteer pianist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walter Dowling. She is survived by her sister, Martha Garnett Chamberlain, nephew David (Lastenia) Chamberlain of Crestview, Florida, and niece, Elizabeth (Greg) Trotter of Georgetown, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted by the Reverend Alan Redditt on Wednesday, April 21st at 1pm at Georgetown Baptist Church and internment will be in Georgetown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church or Georgetown College.

Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown, Kentucky. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.