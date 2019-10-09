









Mary Ann “Aggie” (Gregorich) Allendorf, 80, of Livonia, MI, formerly of Corbin, passed away August 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband Tod Allendorf.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 12 at Pine Hill Cemetery, led by Father Mike Weglicki. There will be no local visitation.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is assisting the Allendorf family, and messages may be sent to them at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.