Mary Ann “Aggie” (Gregorich) Allendorf
Posted On 09 Oct 2019
Mary Ann “Aggie” (Gregorich) Allendorf, 80, of Livonia, MI, formerly of Corbin, passed away August 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband Tod Allendorf.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 12 at Pine Hill Cemetery, led by Father Mike Weglicki. There will be no local visitation.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is assisting the Allendorf family, and messages may be sent to them at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.