









Marvin Newman, age 95, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Joseph in London, KY. He was born September 13, 1925, in Corbin, KY, to the late Henry Jefferson and Ida Mae Cox Newman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Newman; one son, Gary Newman; one granddaughter, Crystal Newman; three brothers, Charlie Cox, Earnest Newman, and Earl Newman; three sisters, Opal Brooks, Ada Cox, and Muriel Garrott; two nephews, Paul Newman and Wayne Brooks; and two nieces, Imogene Faulkner Nighbert and Louise Nasser.

He is survived by three children, Shirley Swearengin, Bruce Newman and David Newman; five grandchildren, Eric D. Swearengin, Brandon Swearengin, Amber Newman, Cale Newman, and Amanda Newman; 12 great-grandchildren, Micheal Newman, Presley Newman, Abel Newman, Eric W. Swearengin, Shara Swearengin, Victoria Zamora, Lauren Earnest, Alex Swearengin, Natalie Swearengin, Clint Strain, Tyler Strain, and Lane Strain; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 23, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Cupp officiating. Interment will be in Piney Grove Cemetery at Goldbug.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.