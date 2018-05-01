Martin, Gardner to be crowned at Corbin’s 75th May Day Festival













Abigail is the 16-year-old daughter of Larry and Donna Martin. Campbell is the 5-year-old daughter of Drs. Warren and Randi Windham Gardner.

The Queen will be escorted by Nicholas Yeager and the Tiny Queen will be escorted by Ethan Bonham.

The May Queen’s attendants are as follows:

First runner-up is Samantha Kay Leigh Spady, the 16-year-old daughter of Mary Beth and Renzo Lopez. She will be escorted by Nic Orr,

Second runner-up is Elle Jensen Hays, the 15-year-old daughter of Laura and Henry Hays. She will be escorted by Michael Morton,

Third runner-up is Mattie Katherine Lewis, the 15-year-old daughter of Missy and Barry Lewis. She will be escorted by Zack Dizney,

Fourth runner-up is Kortlynn Rashae Miles, the 15-year-old daughter of Raymond and Shannon Miles. She will be escorted by Ethan Fischer,

Fifth runner-up is Hannah Jawed, the 15-year-old daughter of Dr. Mohammed and Mrs. Ladan Jawed. She will be escorted by Declan Delaney,

Sixth runner-up is Karlee Lynn Steely, the 16-year-old daughter of Jessica and Jason Steely. She will be escorted by Dylan King.

Rounding out the Queen’s Court in alphabetical order are: Aubrey Kate Ball, the 15-year-old daughter of Ronald Ball and Kamille Smith, to be escorted by Kristian Taylor; Sophia Renee Foister, the 16-year-old daughter of James and Rhonda Foister, to be escorted by Logan Smith; Brianna Harvey, the 15-year-old daughter of Ray and Tonya Harvey, to be escorted by Zach Horvath; Taylor Lauren Holcomb, the 16-year-old daughter of Chris and Deborah Holcomb, to be escorted by Cole Shelton; Katelyn Elizabeth Hopper, the 15-year-old daughter of Missy and David Goodin and the late Bobby Hopper, to be escorted by Noah Hopper; Kenzie Grace Lacefield, the 16-year-old daughter of Jim and Tammy Lacefield, to be escorted by Barnett Brett; Hannah Grace Lanham, the 16-year-old daughter of Kristie McKnight-Lanham and Tommy Lanham, to be escorted by Barton Tucker; Breanna Isabella McDaniel, the 16-year-old daughter of Craig and Denise McDaniel, to be escorted by Max Barnett; Hannah Ruth Medlin, the 16-year-old daughter of Lynn and Rhonda Medlin, to be escorted by Nathan Steely; Stephanie Paige Messer, the 15-year-old daughter of Billie Brennan and Vantory Messer, to be escorted by Noah Orr; JoEmily Frances Miller, the 16-year-old daughter of JoAnn Miller, to be escorted by Kaell Walden; Allison Taylor Niemeier, the 16-year-old daughter of Cliff and Tamara Niemeier, to be escorted by Ike Bowling; Katherine Elizabeth Niemeier, the 16-year-old daughter of Cliff and Tamara Niemeier, to be escorted by Cameron Maguet; Reagan Lynn Norvell, the 16-year-old daughter of Kevin Norvell and Deva Norvell, to be escorted by Caleb Webb; MaKenna Lauren Russell, the 15-year-old daughter of Scott and Michelle Russell, to be escorted by Grant Dickerson; Marisa Paige Scott, the 16-year-old daughter of Angel Scott and Mike Scott, to be escorted by Eythan Sims; Mattie Ann Smith, the 15-year-old daughter of Kari and Dallen Smith, to be escorted by Donovan Fields; Alexandria Danielle Stewart, the 15-year-old daughter of Harris Stewart, to be escorted by David Sharp; Bailee Jo Stewart, the 16-year-old daughter of Jeff and Amy Stewart, to be escorted by Abe Barnes; Anna Elizabeth Storms, the 16-year-old daughter of Bill and Jenny Storms, to be escorted by Jaken Noel; Brayli Oranell Warren, the 16-year-old daughter of Jason and Molli McDaniel and Brandon Warren, to be escorted by Joseph Nunley; Savannah Makay Wilson, the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Amber Wilson, to be escorted by Jacob Campbell.

The Queen will be announced by trumpeteers Kai French, Thomas Baker, and Kraig Cuel, led by flower girls, Lynnlee Pratt, Kenley Foley, and Isabella Parks, and attended by train bearers Judd Bunch, Gunner Sizemore, and Jacob Gibson.

The 2017 May Day Queen, Hollie Beth Clifton, will present the crown to Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney, who will crown the new Queen. 2017 Tiny Queen, Ava Marie Jones will crown her successor.

The attendants to the 2018 Tiny Queen are: first runner-up, Rebekah Loren Queener, the 5-year-old daughter of Matthew and Loren Queener; Briley Jace North, the 6-year-old daughter of Dale North and Kelly North; Everly Rose Bailey, the 6-year-old daughter of Adam and Teddie Bailey; and Lucy Eden Herren, the 5-year-old daughter of Drs. Chris and Becky Herren.

Rounding out the Tiny Queen’s Court in alphabetical order are: Bailey Alyssa Disney, 6-year-old daughter of Brandon and Sierra Disney; Calleigh Elizabeth Jones, 4-year-old daughter of Beth Spencer and S. Keith Jones; Delaney Kelsch, 6-year-old daughter of Erin Rains and Patrick Kelsch; Afton Kaye Maguet, 5-year-old daughter of Erin Cima and Matt Maguet; Quaid Elizabeth Maguet, also the 5-year-old daughter of Erin Cima and Matt Maguet; Emerson Claire Peace, 5-year-old daughter of Wade and Katie Peace; Aurora “Remi” Pickard, 5-year-old daughter of Jessica and Joshua Pickard; and Adleigh Jayde Smith, 4-year-old daughter of Stephanie Pennington and Nick Smith.

Following the crowning ceremonies, the courts will be honored by the presentation of the May Day program. The traditional winding of the May Pole will be presented by the Gail Frederick School of Dance.

This is the 75th May Day Festival, sponsored annually by the GFWC-Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin. This 75th anniversary performance will include a processional of and tribute to May Day Queens and Tiny Queens from the past 75 years.

All proceeds from the May Day Festival are used to fund community service projects of the GFWC-Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin, including donations to each classroom that participates as performers. Other community service projects of the Ossoli Club have included grants to the Corbin Public Library, Meals on Wheels, Redhound Theatre, the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter, Baptist Health Corbin and numerous other worthwhile causes throughout the year.

During the May Day Festival, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, at The Arena, local children from preschool to elementary ages will perform dances to this year’s theme, “Somewhere Over the Moonbow,” featuring acts with colorful themes.

Tickets to the event can be purchased through TicketMaster or at The Arena box office. Tickets may be purchased in advance of Friday for a discounted rate.