









Martha Middleton, age 82, of Colonel Hollow Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home.

Martha was born on February 6, 1939 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Need Robert and Carrie (Monhollen) Howington. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Middleton; several siblings; and grandchildren, Jamie Meadors, Samuel Matlock, Melissa Matlock, Jessica Middleton and Shawn Middleton.

Martha loved to spend time with family doing quilting, gardening and playing music.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Meadors (Tammy) of Chatsworth, Georgia, Bill Meadors (Marie) of Corbin, Wilma Grubb (Reed) of Corbin, Brenda Matlock of Williamsburg, Juanita Stephens (Kenneth) of Corbin, Betty Stephens of Williamsburg, Jeanetta Turner (Jimmy) of Corbin, Margaret Hill (Steve) of Rockholds, Daniel Middleton of Barbourville, Jesse Middleton (Arlene) of Corbin, Clifford Middleton (Mindy) of Ringgold, Georgia, Cathy Stephens (Maynard) of Williamsburg, Trish Anderson of Corbin and Kimberly Corcoran (Charlie) of Dalton, Georgia; 33 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; special daughter-in-law, Nanci Middleton of Barbourville; sister, Mae Vanderpool of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.