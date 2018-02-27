











Martha Emmaline (Fuston) Crawford, 33, of Lexington, and formerly of Williamsburg departed this life on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born on March 31, 1984 in Jellico, TN. and was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Fuston.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Crawford of Lexington; seven children, Kayla, Lauren, William, Abigail, Alyssa, Austin and Martha Angelica; one grandchild; her mother, Vickie Fuston of Lexington; brother, Jason Fuston of Corbin; sister, Anna Mae Fuston of Lexington; grandfather, Robert Moses of Williamsburg; several aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, February 27, at the Watson Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Marty Huddleston officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Watson Chapel Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.