









Martha Ellen (Mayne) Lawson of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab. Martha was born on April 21, 1939 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late Benjamin and Crittie (Bennett) Mayne.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.F. Lawson; two brothers, Jim Mayne and Howard Mayne; and two sisters, Bretta Conley and Lavada Beams. Martha was a member of Beech Bottom Baptist Church on Harps Creek.

She is survived by two children – daughter, Donna Perkins of Williamsburg, Kentucky and son, Darrell Mayne and wife Rhonda of Williamsburg, Kentucky; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, William “Bill” Mayne of Williamsburg; sister, Marcella Faulkner of Sevierville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was laid to rest following a graveside service on Sunday, December 6, at Whitley Memorial Gardens. Graveside services were conducted by Rev. Doyle Lester.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.