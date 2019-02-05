Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Martha Ellen LaFlamme

Martha Ellen LaFlamme, 69, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin.

She is survived by four children.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, at Corbin Gospel Temple on Scuffletown Road, Corbin, with Pastor Jerome Cox officiating. Burial will follow in the McNeil-Corn Creek Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

