











Martha E. Lamarr, 69, departed this life on August 23, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, T.B. and Susie Powell.

She is survived by her daughters; Mary (Jeff) Lay of Duff, TN., Sabrina of Ohio, Tina (Jerry) Henrey of Ohio, and Linda Yowell of Duff, TN; son, George (Kathy) Lamarr of Lafollette, TN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, niece, Lisa (Mark) Bell, nephews, Christopher (Maria) Gibson, Randy Gibson, Ronnie Gibson and many cousins and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held August 26, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Keith Bays officiating.

Interment followed in the Odd Fellows Cemetery at White Oak, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Lamarr family.