









Marshall Peace, age 80, of Highway 92, Pineville, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital in Barbourville, Kentucky. He was born on November 22, 1940 in Siler, Kentucky to the late Emby and Julia (Bennett) Peace.

Marshall was of the Baptist Faith. He was one of the last old timers who we loved, respected and cherished.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Sue (Mays) Peace of Pineville, Kentucky; devoted daughter, Teresa Susan Peace Lord (Dennis) of Corbin, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Derek Charles (Jennifer) of Pineville, Kentucky and Whitney Cox (Jonathan) of Corbin, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Charles, Finley Thomas Marshall Charles, Julia Cox, Emberly Cox, Tayton, Parker and Anniston; many special brothers-in-law (special thanks to Freddie Mays who has shown a lot of love, care and support), sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends he considered family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Mahan and Rev. Jimmy McKiddy officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Goins Cemetery on Harps Creek in Siler, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.