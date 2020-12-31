









Marshall Partin, age 86, of Highway 92 East, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Marshall was born on February 3, 1934 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Silas and Maudie (Carpenter) Partin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Partin; two sons, Michael Partin and Larry Partin; sisters, Mabel Yancey, Oma McKiddy and Locie Sawyers; and brothers, Dewey Partin and Emby Partin.

He is survived by five children, Gary Partin and wife Pat of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Bobby Partin and wife Brenda of Williamsburg, Marvin Partin and wife Paula of Williamsburg, Roland (Red) Partin and fiancée Rosa of Siler and Crystal Broyles and husband Stan of Williamsburg; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Partin Cemetery on Limestone Branch in Siler.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.