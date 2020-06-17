Member Login
|
Contact Us
| Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
— Main Menu —
Home
News
Sports
- Basketball
- Baseball
- Football
- Softball
- Other
Opinion
- Cartoons
- Editorial
- Letters to the Editor
- Columns
- - Bena Mae’s Kitchen
- - Dean Manning
- - Don Estep
- - Gary West
- - Garrard Coffey
- - Mark White
- - Matti Daniels
- - Religion
- - Trent Knuckles
People
- Obituaries
- Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
- Lawsuits
- Legal Notices
- District Court Records
- Inspections
- Deeds
- Marriages
- Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
Home
News
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Football
Softball
Other
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Columns
Bena Mae’s Kitchen
Dean Manning
Don Estep
Gary West
Garrard Coffey
Mark White
Matti Daniels
Religion
Trent Knuckles
People
Obituaries
Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
District Court Records
Inspections
Deeds
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
BREAKING NEWS
Kentucky State Police searching for Corbin woman and her child
Body of missing Hazard man recovered from Laurel River Friday morning
WCHS Principal Bob Lawson hired as new Henderson County superintendent
Update: Whitley, Laurel, Bell counties report new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Laurel County reports four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Update: Missing girl found safe Wednesday
Corbin Police searching Barton Mill area for man who fled from traffic stop
W’burg fireworks, Old Fashioned Trading Days officially canceled for 2020
Whitley County reports 11th COVID-19 case; Bell County its first case
Whitley County man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
Marriages
Posted On
17 Jun 2020
By :
Mark White
Comment: 0
Tag:
Marriage Licenses
,
marriages
,
public records
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or
subscribe
to get access every day!
Please
login
to view this content. Not a Member?
Join Us
About the Author
Previous Story
Deeds
Next Story
Lawsuits
Related Posts
0
Lawsuits
Posted On
17 Jun 2020
,
By
Mark White
0
Deeds
Posted On
17 Jun 2020
,
By
Mark White
0
Deeds
Posted On
10 Jun 2020
,
By
Mark White
0
Inspections
Posted On
10 Jun 2020
,
By
Mark White
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Social
RECENT
POPULAR
COMMENTS
Whitley County Board of Health approves property tax hike that probably won't happen
Posted On 17 Jun 2020
W'burg City Hall remains closed to the public
Posted On 17 Jun 2020
Laurel County reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Posted On 17 Jun 2020
EXTRA CONTENT: Whitley School Board attorney disciplined by Supreme Court
Posted On 20 Apr 2011
Corbin therapist defends against Internet criticism
Posted On 06 Jan 2016
Police seeking public's help to capture Wal-Mart thief
Posted On 24 Apr 2013
The headline mentions resilience and...
Posted On 30 Apr 2020
Hearing the local business people tell...
Posted On 13 Mar 2020
easy fix, lock the asshole in a tiny...
Posted On 20 Jan 2020
Advertise With Us
About Us
Area Directory
Classifieds
Electronic Edition
Homes Guide
Subscribe
Categories
Baseball
Basketball
Bena Mae's Kitchen
Breaking News
Business
Columns
Columns
Corbin Home Guide
Dean Manning
Deeds
District Court Records
Don Estep
E-Editions
Football
Garrard Coffey
Gary West
ImageCarousel
ImageCarousel
Inspections
Lakeway Homes Guide
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
Letters
Mark White
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Matti Daniels
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Other
People
Public Records
Soccer
Softball
Sports
Tennis
The Homes Guide
Track/Cross Country
Trent Knuckles
Trevor Sherman
Uncategorized
Volleyball
Web Only
Weddings - Anniversaries
Tags
assault
Baptist Health Corbin
Bell County
burglary
Corbin
Corbin City Commission
Corbin Fire Department
Corbin High School
Corbin Police
Corbin Police Department
Corbin Tourism Commission
COVID-19
crash
DUI
fire
Gray
I-75
indictments
Keavy
Kentucky State Police
Knox County
Knox County Sheriff's Department
Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff's Department
lawsuits
Lily
Mark White
McCreary County
methamphetamine
murder
public records
robbery
The Arena
U.S. District Court
University of the Cumberlands
Whitley County
Whitley County Board of Education
Whitley County Grand Jury
Whitley County Health Department
Whitley County High School
Whitley County Sheriff's Department
Williamsburg
Williamsburg City Council
Williamsburg Police Department
wreck
Contact US
The News Journal