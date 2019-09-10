Marriages 09-11-19

By :











Vicki Michele Baker, 60, of Corbin, a secretary, and Ted Henry Bryant, 68, of Corbin, a mechanic.

Krystal Dawn Kincaid, 36, of Corbin, a childcare worker, and Jason Thomas Guthrie, 36, of Corbin, a foreman.

Gwendolen Dawn Goins, 43, of Corbin, a hairdresser, and Robert Dwayne Lickliter, 49, of Corbin, a welder.

Calah Joy White, 22, of Corbin, a teacher, and James Brian Holloway, 22, of Birmingham, Michigan, a landscaping worker.

Melissa Sue Johnson, 38, of Williamsburg, a Kentucky Splash waterpark employee, and Ernest James Forest III, 37, of Corbin, disabled.

Sarah Elizabeth Lynch, 29, of Corbin, military, and Matthew Wayne McCarty, 32, of Corbin, a commercial roofing worker.

Marlene Angel Fuson, 38, of Corbin, a doctor, and Grant Lee Hubbard, 35, of Corbin, a health practitioner.

Donna Faye Whitt, 62, of Morristown, Tennessee, disabled, and Donald Lee Hayes Jr., 55, of Braselton, Georgia, a shipping coordinator.

Ellen Frances Hyden, 52, of Corbin, a retail manager, and Dennis Ray Dozier, 49, of Corbin, a Walmart Distribution Center employee.