Tami Sue Walkush, 51, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, a cosmetologist, and Michael John Walkush, 53, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, a city government employee.

Millie Suzanne Taylor, 38, of Williamsburg, a general manager at Dominos, and James Lee Chansler, 23, of Williamsburg, unemployed.

Deserae Saretia Caplinger, 29, of Corbin, a general manger, and Adam Nathaniel Jordan, 31, of Corbin, a manager.