Marriages 06-26-19
Cassidy Elizabeth Daugherty, 22, of Mt. Vernon, a teacher, and Alexander Grant Campbell, 24, of Middlesboro, an admissions counselor.
Terra Savannah Canada, 24, of Williamsburg, a teacher, and Jordan Skylar Inman, 26, of Williamsburg, construction.
Stephanie Nicole Gonzales, 33, of Williamsburg, a receptionist, and Matthew Dewayne Leach, 32, of Williamsburg, a Whitley County Detention Center employee.
Tamitha Elina Love, 51, of Corbin, a crisis technician, and Mark Stephen Evans, 54, of Caryville, Tennessee, a carpenter.
Martha Catherine McCreary, 65, of Edmonton, retired, and Carlos Covie Coffey, 66, of Edmonton, retired.
Brianna Faith Dugger, 20, of Corbin, a student, and Jeremy Nicholas Davis, 18, of Corbin, a student.
Daelon Elizabeth Taylor, 19, of Corbin, a dental assistant, and William Garrett Anderson, 24, of Corbin, a lab technician.
Barbara Anne Peace, 48, of Corbin, a clerk, and Gary Lee Ehrgott, 64, of Corbin, disabled.
Jessica Frances McBride, 29, of Corbin, a customer service representative, and Jeremy Nevin Baker, 33, of Corbin, a truck driver.