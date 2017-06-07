Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767
|
info@thenewsjournal.net
Member Login
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Home
News
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Football
Softball
Other
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Columns
Bena Mae’s Kitchen
Don Estep
Gary West
Garrard Coffey
Mark White
Matti Daniels
Religion
Trent Knuckles
People
Obituaries
Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
District Court Records
Inspections
Deeds
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
TOP STORIES
BREAKING NEWS
New details, possible motive emerge in double homicide case
-
Police: Dead man found in funeral home parking lot committed suicide
-
Corbin man arrested for murder, burglary in Wednesday double shooting
-
Update: Double homicide victims each died from multiple gunshot wounds
Previous
Next
Marriages 06-07-17
By Teresa Brooks
You need to login to view this content. Please
Login
. Not a Member?
Join Us
Teresa Brooks
2017-06-02T16:03:29+00:00
Leave A Comment
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Social
Popular
Recent
Comments
EXTRA CONTENT: Whitley School Board attorney disciplined by Supreme Court
April 20th, 2011
Corbin therapist defends against Internet criticism
January 6th, 2016
UPDATED: Whitley County High School Athletic Director arrested for rape, assault charges in Maryland
February 10th, 2014
New details, possible motive emerge in double homicide case
June 8th, 2017
Geraldine Silcox Crabtree
June 8th, 2017
Laymon L. Mayne
June 8th, 2017
periwinkle1976@yahoo.com says:
What an amazing idea! And selling the handmade tables to help pay…
periwinkle1976@yahoo.com says:
I have read so many grammar and spelling mistakes in the news…
periwinkle1976@yahoo.com says:
Most places I've lived the trash department or city provides the appropriate…
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.