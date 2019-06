By :











Katherine Elizabeth Anderson, 22, of Corbin, a student, and Jordan Terry White, 22, of Corbin, a student.

Alethea Michelle Anderson, 24, of Corbin, unemployed, and James Cedric Goodpasture, 23, of Corbin, unemployed.

Melanie Hope Wilson, 22, of Williamsburg, a CSR, and Ethan Troy Fore, 21, of Corbin, self-employed.