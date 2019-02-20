Marriages 02-20-19

Previous Story
Bobbi June Siler, 49, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and James Robert Beams, 58, of Williamsburg, disabled.
Sherry Lynn Lawson, 48, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and Steven Eugene McVay, 48, of Williamsburg, a logger.
Brandie Marie Mansfield, 38, of Siler, a CNA, and Jason Daniel Morton, 40, of Siler, a Firestone employee.
Sheryle Melissa Everage, 40, of Williamsburg, a teacher, and Michael Blaine Johnson, 42, of Williamsburg, a teacher.