Marriages 02-20-19

By :













Bobbi June Siler, 49, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and James Robert Beams, 58, of Williamsburg, disabled.

Sherry Lynn Lawson, 48, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and Steven Eugene McVay, 48, of Williamsburg, a logger.

Brandie Marie Mansfield, 38, of Siler, a CNA, and Jason Daniel Morton, 40, of Siler, a Firestone employee.

Sheryle Melissa Everage, 40, of Williamsburg, a teacher, and Michael Blaine Johnson, 42, of Williamsburg, a teacher.