Marriages 02-20-19

Posted On 20 Feb 2019
Bobbi June Siler, 49, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and James Robert Beams, 58, of Williamsburg, disabled.

Sherry Lynn Lawson, 48, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and Steven Eugene McVay, 48, of Williamsburg, a logger.

Brandie Marie Mansfield, 38, of Siler, a CNA, and Jason Daniel Morton, 40, of Siler, a Firestone employee.

Sheryle Melissa Everage, 40, of Williamsburg, a teacher, and Michael Blaine Johnson, 42, of Williamsburg, a teacher.

