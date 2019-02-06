Marriages 02-06-19

By :













Melissa Renea Greene, 38, of Corbin, a pharmacy tech, and Cody Delbert Rickett, 27, of Corbin, a maintenance tech.

Lindsey Shae Campbell, 30, of Marie Circle, unemployed, and Nathan Daniel Logan, 33, of Marie Circle, a mechanic.

Starlenna Jewell Chadwell, 37, of Gray, a waitress, and Brian Lee Bast, 42, of Artemus, a sales representative.

Della Therese Jones, 55, of Williamsburg, unemployed, and Jeffrey Lynn Jones, 55, of Williamsburg, a construction worker.

Janahra Candoy Jauculan, 24, of Corbin, a homemaker, and Zachary Allen Hill, 21, of Corbin, a clerk.

Shantana Danielle Williams, 30, of Corbin, a stay-at-home mom, and Rodney Ellis Adams, 45, of London, a construction worker.