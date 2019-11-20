









Mark Olsen Mays, 57, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home. He was a son of Patsy Olsen Mays and the late James Mays.

His visitation will begin at 1:00pm Friday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with the funeral to follow there at 2:00pm. The clergyman will be Rev. Johnny Jervis. Burial will be in the Lynn Camp Cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge.