By Teresa Brooks

Mark Andrew Rucker, 53, of Union Town, OH, formerly of Jellico, TN, passed way Friday, July 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born Sept. 18, 1963 in Canton, OH and was a great man with a big heart. He was very loved and will be missed dearly.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mason and Willa Rucker and C.D. and Arlie Taylor; his mother, Jewel Taylor Rucker.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and fiance, Tim, Jessica and fiance, Justin ; grandchildren, Sophia, Cole, and Sebastian; father, Randall Rucker; Siblings, Randy and Rhonda, Diana,

Marty and Donny, Danny and Cathy, Julie, Jamie and Jenny; a host of nieces and nephews, family, and friends; and his beloved dog, Bruce.

Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, July 27, at the A.R. Dyche Cemetery, London, KY.

Cox & Son Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.