









Mark A. Palte, formerly of Corbin, KY and Columbus Grove, Ohio, age 61, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Advent Health in Orlando, FL. Mark was born in Lima, OH to Bernard “Ben” and Doris (Newland) Palte. They both preceded him in death. Mark is also preceded in death by his sister, Kaye (Palte) Lingruen.

Surviving Mark is his daughter, Courtney Palte; two brothers, Dennis (Kris) Palte and James (Karen) Palte; brother-in-law, Rex Lingruen; along with many nieces, nephews and his dog, Binky.

Mark graduated from Columbus Grove High School, class of 1978 and the University of Findlay with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He worked for many years in his life before retiring and spent a lot of time at his Florida residence. He was a very hard worker.

Mark enjoyed spending most of his free time out in the sun. Some of his hobbies included, going to flea markets, collecting, playing trivia with his friends, going to the beach and watching Notre Dame Football (Go Irish). Mark loved his friends, family, his dog, and the sunshine, but most of all, he loved his daughter.

Visitation 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rich Rakay officiating.

