Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Marjorie Joyce (Medlin) Parker

Posted On 07 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Marjorie Joyce (Medlin) Parker, 89, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Claude Parker.

Due to COVID 19 restriction, a private family viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8 with service to follow.  Burial will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY.  Services will be live streamed on the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Facebook page. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal