









Marjorie Joyce (Medlin) Parker, 89, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Claude Parker.

Due to COVID 19 restriction, a private family viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8 with service to follow. Burial will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY. Services will be live streamed on the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Facebook page. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.