









Marjorie Ellen Rountree Moses, of the Wolf Creek Community in Williamsburg, Kentucky, moved to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 with her loving daughters at her side. Marjorie was born on July 21, 1927 in Coxton, Harlan County, Kentucky.

Waiting for her on the other side is her sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Olen Moses; parents, Basil Rountree and Letha Moses, and stepfather, Dant Moses; her brothers, Henry Rountree, Jake Moses and Odell Moses; sisters, Lora Moses, Dorothy Moses and Mildred Moses; and many friends.

Left behind to join her later are her two daughters, Velma Moses and Wilda Moses Jones; two grandsons, Rev. Kenneth Olen (Rhonda) Carr and Russell (Jeana) Carr; four great-granddaughters, Maranda, Makenzie, Haley and Macie Carr; two sisters, Eula Moses and Naomi (Sherman) Frasher; one aunt, Geneva Childress; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Marjorie spent her life serving Jesus as a Born Again Christian since the age of fourteen. She was a member of the Cumberland Heights Church of God and attended Emlyn Church of God in Williamsburg, Kentucky with her family. She loved her church and her family with all her heart. Marjorie was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Western Reserve #71 of Cleveland, Ohio for over fifty years.

She traded in all her worries, pain and sorrow on this earth for a Robe of White and Crown of Glory in a brand new Heavenly Home.

Our loss down here is most definitely Heaven’s gain.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Friday, March 12, at Croley funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Carr, Rev. Harold Long, Rev. Stanley Taylor and Russell Carr officiating. Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest in the Oaklawn Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

