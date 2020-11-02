Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Marjorie Chandler

Posted On 02 Nov 2020
Marjorie Chandler, age 88, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mallard Cove Senior Living. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Walker, and husband, George “Albert” Chandler.

Marjorie is survived by her sons, Larry (Marcelle) Chandler, and Joel (Jacqueline) Chandler; daughter, Paula (Rick) Mounce; brother, Douglas (Lee) Walden; sister; Faye McMullin; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, November 1, at New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in Norwood, OH.

Graveside service was held on Monday, November 2, at Siler Cemetery in Verne, KY.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

