Marion Forcht, Lee Bryant selected for University of the Cumberlands Board of Trustees













University of the Cumberlands (UC) announced that Marion C. Forcht has been elected to serve on the University’s Board of Trustees.

“We are very pleased Marion has agreed to serve on our Board,” said Jon Westbrook, chair of UC’s Board of Trustees. “Her business acumen and support for education will help the board continue to meet the challenge of doing what is best for our growing student population.”

Forcht, a resident of Corbin, is a member of Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church and has served as an honorary Trustee at UC for a decade. She is the Owner and President of Forcht Insurance Agency in Corbin and is also on the Board of Directors of Kentucky Mutual Insurance.

Forcht has served on many local and statewide boards, including the University of Kentucky Center on Aging Foundation, Kentucky Governor’s Historic Properties Advisory Commission, Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Tax Reform, Governor’s Mansion Centennial Committee, Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter, Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, and Kentucky Historical Society Foundation.

Marion and her husband, Terry Forcht, are well-known philanthropists who support education, church, and community endeavors. Over the years, the Forchts have funded a number of projects and events at Cumberlands, including the Terry & Marion Forcht School of Nursing in 2018, the Forcht Medical Wing of the Science Building in 2009, and the annual Excellence in Leadership Series taking place each spring.

The Forchts have four children, Ted, Brenda, Laurie, and Debbie, and are the proud grandparents of 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

University of the Cumberlands (UC) also announced that Lee Bryant has been elected to serve on the University’s Board of Trustees.

“We are honored to have Lee serving as a Trustee,” said Jon Westbrook, chair of UC’s Board of Trustees. “He will be another positive, local role model helping our board encourage students to be successful not only in school, but for the rest of their lives.”

Bryant, a native of Williamsburg, is the President of W.D. Bryant True Value. He is a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, serving as a Deacon, member of the Building and Grounds Committee, Children’s Ministry, and Outdoor Ministry. Bryant is a graduate of Morehead State University and Williamsburg Independent Schools.

“The vision of University of the Cumberlands is very exciting,” said Bryant. “I’m so pleased to be involved with such great leaders.”

Bryant and his wife, Sue Anne, have been married for 26 years. They have two sons, Tyler and Tanner.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.