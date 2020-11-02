Marion County woman charged with assaulting Laurel County deputy, damaging police cruiser











A Marion County woman, who was involved in a traffic collision Saturday afternoon in north Corbin Saturday afternoon was arrested for allegedly threatening by standers, damaging a police cruiser while en route to the Laurel County Correctional Center, and assaulting a deputy.

Angel C. Tolan, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault on a police officer.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to Park Hills Road, off of U.S. 25E, at approximately 3:45 p.m. where Tolan had been involved in the crash.

Tolan reportedly could not provide proof of insurance.

“During deputy’s investigation of the driver, the driver became very disorderly, cursing and jumping in front of the tow truck to prevent the tow truck from removing her vehicle,” Acciardo said of Tolan adding that she cursed and threatened pedestrians who were standing nearby.

Tolan was arrested.

“Upon arrest this individual began kicking and headbutting the police cruiser’s windows and glass,” Acciardo stated adding that Tolan kicked the protective screen while being transported to the correctional center. As a result, the screen was broken, and assorted equipment fell to the floor.

As she was escorted into the correction center, Acciardo said Tolan kicked one of the deputies.

Tolan is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.