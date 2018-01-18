











Marilyn Louise Barnell Roark, 69 of Williamsburg, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Saint Joseph in London.

She was the pastor’s wife of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church and better known as Mamaw to everyone. She was an awesome Sunday School Teacher and often used animated characters to teach the plan of salvation and spent endless hours teaching at the Christian school, whether she felt like it or not.

Marilyn was a very special woman. She played the role of Mom to anyone who needed her. She always took people in her home whether they were nieces, nephews or not even related. She made no difference and treated them all the same. She made a great impact on several and was a tremendous influence on many people and will always live in their heart.

She is survived by her husband of over 49 years, Pastor Jim Roark of Williamsburg; three sons, James Keith Roark II of Corbin, Jason Kyle Roark of Williamsburg and Jonathon Kevin Roark (Stacy) of Corbin; one daughter, Jamie Kathleen Bray (Delbert) of Keavy; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Miller (Justin), Dexter Roark (Kelby), Jeffrey Roark (Alisha), D.J. Bray, Paula Roark, Dustin Bray, Hunter Roark, Justin Bray and Jessica Bray; five great-grandchildren, Caydence Miller, Paisley Roark, Jayley Roark, Kyleigh Miller and Jaxon Roark; one child she raised from a baby and was glad to call her hers, Sabrina Bernice Marcum; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A celebration of her life was held Friday, January 12, at 6 p.m. The funeral service was held Saturday, January 13, at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

