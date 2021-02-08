









Marietta Pennington, 82, of Corbin, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Christian Health Center. She was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Ruth Brock Elliott, and the widow of Don P. Pennington.

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, and had become a cherished resident to many of the Health Center staff.

Marietta is survived by a daughter, Sandra Pennington; a son, Donnie Pennington; her sister, June Johnson; and her brother, Gary Elliott and his wife Beverly; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 8 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bennie Bush officiating. Interment followed at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.