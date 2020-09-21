









Marie Wyatt Lawson, age 60, of Gray, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Tony Lawson.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 24, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Johnson and Elder Ron Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:00-9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 23, at the funeral home. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.