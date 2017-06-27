Marie Thomas Lipson, 79, of Corbin passed away Friday, June 23 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 27 at the Corinth Cemtery in Corbin.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By Teresa Brooks
