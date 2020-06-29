









Marie Huddleston, age 71, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Jellico Medical Center.

She was born on February 18, 1949 to the late Kenny (Bud) Huddleston and Elsie Mae (Parrott) Huddleston in Clairfield, TN. She was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1967. She was a member of the Black Oak Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Virgil Huddleston and Raymond Huddleston; sisters, Ruth Huddleston and Patsy Dale Huddleston; and niece, Michelle Lee Huddleston.

She is survived by her sisters, Lillie Mae Lay, and husband, Ronnie, Geneva Huddleston, and Brenda Shillings, all of Jellico, TN; brother, Jimmy Huddleston, and wife, Jane Ann, of Harriman, TN; nephews, Tyler Marlow, Bradley Huddleston, Clayton Hackler, and Cody Anderson; nieces, Rhonda Marlow, Tiffaney Sharp, and Melissa Hackler; special cousin, Kathy (Parrott) Rogers; and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Special music was provided by Rev. James Hackler.

Interment immediately followed the funeral in the Douglas Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.