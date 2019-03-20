











Marie Hale, 75, of Bear Hollow Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 17, 1943 in Harlan, to the late Milford Crabtree and Zella (Bennett) Crabtree.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Hale; two sons, Roger Hale and James Hale and her boyfriend, Norman Plasphol.

She is survived by her son, William Hale of Rockholds; seven grandchildren, Victoria Doan, Ariel Partin, Justin Hale, William Andrew Hale, Chelsie Pennington, Amanda Hale and Autumn Hale; eight great grandchildren; mother, Zella Crabtree of Rockholds; four sisters, Earlene Battering (Larry) of Lafayette, IN, Mary Johnson of Tennessee, Imogene Battering of Corbin, and Nadine Harmeson of Rockholds; brother, Milford Crabtree Jr. (Jennifer) of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, March 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Matney officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Crabtree Cemetery on Bear Hollow Rd.

