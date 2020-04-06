









Marianne (Moses) Yancey, age 55, of Madisonville, Kentucky, formerly of Corbin, departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Kentucky. She was born on June 19, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Leman Yancey. Marianne was a member of Green Street Church of God and enjoyed going to church in Madisonville. She enjoyed her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Yancey of Madisonville; two sons, Brandon Lee Yancey (Lee) of Corryton, Tennessee and Jason Aaron Yancey (Sarah) of Madisonville; seven grandchildren: Hannah Yancey, Tristan Yancey, Ella Yancey, Nora Yancey, Toby Yancey, Lydia Yancey and Ras Yancey; her parents, Carol Gannon (Bill) of Naples, Florida and Robert Moses (Kathy) of Williamsburg; brother, Ronnie Moses (Shelleigh) of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Mabel Yancey of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Yancey family in your prayers.

