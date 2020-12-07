









Marian Peterson, age 97, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Christian Health Center of Corbin. She was born on July 13, 1923 in Chicago, IL to the late Harold and Marion Orum. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years John Peterson and her daughter Sue Lynn Peterson.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Abbott (Bruce); a son, Michael Peterson; and many other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.

Marian was very appreciative of her long standing friendships but continually added to her “friend list” by striking up conversations at places like the grocery store check-out lane, University of the Cumberlands events, or just about anywhere.

Before relocating to Williamsburg with her husband in the 1980’s, they raised their family in the Chicago area. She graduated from Chicago Teachers College and later earned her Masters of Education degree. She spent much of her life as an elementary school teacher and beamed with happiness whenever she saw a former student that had reached adulthood.

Services to be scheduled at a future date.

