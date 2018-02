Maria Cristina Torres, 62, of Lily, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at her home.

She is survived by her son Jason Torres.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, followed by a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Boswell officiating.