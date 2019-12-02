









Margie Lowe, age 91, of Wilmore, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on May 26, 1928, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Jim and Mary (Powers) Rose. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Willidean Daniels; son, James Lowe; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Lowe.

Margie is survived by two daughters, Lois Adkins (Gary) of Wilmore and Mary Eva Canejo of New Boston, Michigan; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Anderson-Siler Cemetery on Mud Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.