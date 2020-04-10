









Margie Levona Walker, age 89, of Williamsburg, KY, went to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born February 4, 1931 in Whitley County, KY.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Nat Walker; her parents, Gertrude Anita (Campbell) Canada and William Troy Canada; her grandparents, Katie Meadors and John Canada; seven brothers, Arie, John, Arvie, Homer, Jesse, Lester, and William (Bill); two sisters, Lora (Aileen) Padovini and Kathleen Hubbard; mother and father-in-law, Grace (Ellis) and John Speed Walker; brothers-in-law, Pleas (Elva) Walker, Frank (Dessie) Walker, Estel Walker, Tom (Hazel) Gibbons, Charley Gibbons, and Walter (Rovenna) Gibbons.

She is survived by seven children: Flodia Walker, Linda (Leroy) Staley, Wilma (Joe) Lewinski, Kathy (Charles) Bryant, Nat Walker Junior, Virginia Kietzman (Carl), Anita Gray; thirteen grandchildren: Sheila (Rich) Waderlow, Danielle Sulfridge, David (Andrea) Staley, Matthew (Michele) Staley, Steven (Sarah) Smith, Karen (Michael) Riehs, Crystal Walker, Nat Walker, Jennifer (Rick) Belmont, Duane (Veronica) Kietzman, Amanda (Robert) Griswold, Brandie (Will) Gray- Nichols, and Jonathan Gray (Chase); 22 great-grandchildren, Ben Waderlow, Logan Staley, Megan Staley, Lee Twarowski, James Staley, James Smith, Matthew Smith, Katrina Bellman, Joseph Bellman, Nat Bellman, Anthony Spiteri, Dominic Spiteri, Jamie Belmont (Justin Hamilton) Jenna Belmont, Mariah Belmont, Oliver Kietzman, Ashton Kietzman, Evelynn Griswold, Loretta Griswold, Riley Nichols, Cameron Gray, and Addison Gray; and sisters-in-law, Vula Walker, Thelma Gibbons, Elsie Gail Elias, Betty (Onnie) Meadors and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

As a young girl, Margie loved singing with her father, T Canada, at many churches throughout the countryside. She later moved to Michigan to work at Ford Motor Company before retiring in 1994. Margie was a kind and generous person who loved spending time with family and friends. Visitors never left her home hungry because her love was shown to so many through her amazing cooking. From perfect biscuits to fried chicken, you could often find Margie in the kitchen. Her green thumb and enthusiasm for flowers was evident in her garden. Many quilts made by Margie will continue to provide warmth and fond memories to loved ones. She loved to play Agggravation and could sweep the floor with anyone who challenged her to a game of rummy. Margie’s smile and southern charm will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Walker family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.