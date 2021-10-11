









Margaret McIntosh, age 83, of Rice Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Pineville Community Health Center in Pineville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her caregivers, Linda Taylor, Robert Taylor and wife Tammy, Ashleigh Rose and husband Clifton, Jonah Cracium and Alyssa Baute and husband Matt, all of Williamsburg; special grandchildren, Tristan Steele, Brakenzie Baute, Skyler Baute, Lydia Rose and Laurel Rose; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, October 12, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.