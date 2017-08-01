Posted On August 1, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Margaret McCall Elliott, 70, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Corbin, she was the daughter of the late C.B. McCall, Jr., and Thelma Patterson McCall.

She was a Corbin High School graduate, had her Master’s degree, and received her Rank I from the University of the Cumberlands.

Margaret was band director at Corbin High for about 10 years, Gallatin County schools for about five years, and Grant County schools for about five years. Her life centered around music and music education.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Elliott, and her brother Mac McCall of Newport, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until the funeral at 1 p.m. at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Marshall and Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter, or the Harold Wortman Scholarship Fund at University of the Cumberlands.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.