Margaret “Marge” Kepler











Margaret “Marge” Lynn Kepler, age 66, of Eagan, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born March 27, 1955 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Margaret was a member of the Pruden First Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Marie Mays; brother, Billy Hugh Mays; and sister, Almeda Rice.

Margaret is survived by her husband, George Kepler; daughter, Thomasina “Sissy” Taylor and husband Mark; son, Tony Lambdin; step-daughter, Rachel Huddleston and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Johnathan and Sara Parks, and Luke Lambdin; step-grandchildren, Zach, Noah and Zoe Taylor, Abbey Alderman, Jorden and Olivia Huddleston; sisters, Mary Lou Lambdin and husband Ronald, Jacqueline Marlow and husband Jeff; life-long friend, Cokie Blankenship; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral services was Saturday, September 4, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Reb. Eddie Johnson officiating. Burial was Sunday, September 5, in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery.

