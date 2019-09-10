









Margaret King, 66, of Black Oak Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Margaret was born on September 21, 1952 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late William and Roberta (Bowlin) Ivey.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenny, Jimmy and Billy Jean Ivey.

Margaret was a member of the Old Time Holiness Church.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Gary King of Williamsburg; three children, Michelle King Jackson (David Jr.) of Barbourville, Kentucky, Speed Benjamin King (Lisa) of Newcomb, Tennessee and Rebecca King and her fiancée Phillip Creech of Corbin, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Ryan Jackson, Devin Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Madison Jackson, Gracie Seals and Ashley Bargo; great grandchildren, Baylor Jackson and Harper Bargo; special family member, Kaitlynn Seals; three sisters, Vickie Todd (Larry) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Sheila Jane Ivey of Jellico, Tennessee and Rosie Hackler (James) of Jellico, Tennessee; two brothers, Tommy Ivey (Bonnie) and Danny Ivey (Carolyn) of Jellico, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Jackson and Rev. Joe McQueen officiating.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Douglas Cemetery at Oswego.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

