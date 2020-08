Ms. Margaret June Jeffers, age 64, of Newcomb, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home. She was born September 10, 1955 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Margaret was preceded in death by husbans, Harold Creekmore and Herman Jeffers; father, Cillis Hicks, Jr.; mother, Goldie Marie Adkins Hicks; brothers, Donald Eugene Hicks, Elvis Hicks, and Fred Hicks.

She is survived by sons, Harold Creekmore, II and Herman W. “Butch” Jeffers; brothers, Harold Hicks and Marshal Hicks; sisters, Frances Hicks and Brenda Widener; as well as a host of friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held Thursday, August 13, at the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community). with Rev. Denny Wayne Davis officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.