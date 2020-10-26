









Ms. Margaret “Inez” Delk Muffitt, age 90, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Beech Tree Manor. She was born November 11, 1929 in Jellico.

Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Muffitt; parents, Raymond and Louise “Lizzie” Gilreath; sister, Lois Gwaltney; and nephews, Donald and Roy Gwaltney.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat McGhee and husband Silas; sister, Alice “Dinkie” Fields; cousin, Gail Evans; seven step-children; many nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held on Sunday, October 25, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with Rev. Frances Dople Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.