









Margaret Davis, 74, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Beavercreek Health and Rehab after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born as the last of seven children to Mona (Dugger) and Charlie Davis in Corbin, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Davis.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Donald) Winburn; two granddaughters, Samantha and Victoria; four sisters, Colleen Martin, Wilma Wolf, Glenda Fackler, and Pat Cobb; one brother, Bill Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a lifelong teacher and retired after 30 years of service from Mad River Local School District, where she taught first grade. Margaret was most recently a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellbrook and walked faithfully with God throughout her life by serving him as a long-time member at East Dayton Baptist Church and First Baptist of Kettering. Margaret enjoyed visiting with friends and family, playing games of any kind, and celebrations that involved dessert. She loved shopping and her favorite team since childhood, the Kentucky Wildcats.

A celebration of life will begin with a visitation on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from noon to 2 PM at the First Baptist Church of Bellbrook, 4100 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH and continues with a memorial service at 2 PM officiated by Pastor Nick Osborn. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/, or to Vitas Healthcare, who helped ensure her final days were peaceful and pain free, at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ (select Dayton area).