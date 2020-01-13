









Margaret Ann Ballinger, 81, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Corbin, Margaret was the daughter of the late Finley L. Jones and Eva Bolton Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Ballinger; son, Donnie Aaron Jones; and sisters, Loretta Goodall, Alice Grove and Myrtle Bradner.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Jones (Charlotte) and Jimmy Jones; grandchildren, Jason Jones, Matthew Jones, and D. J. Jones; great-grandchildren, Seth Jones, Jack Jones, Mia Jones and Silas Jones; brothers and sisters, John Jones, Bill Jones, Joyce Justice, Roy Jones, David Jones, Finley Jones and Carmel Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Burial will be in the Worley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.