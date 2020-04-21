









Margaret Alice Hembree, age 81, of Elmer Ray Hembree Road, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 4, 1938 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Lee and Lavada (Taylor) Wynn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah Wynn and Shorty Wynn; and a brother, Floyd Wynn.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Ray Hembree of Siler; three children, Jeffrey Wynn of Stinking Creek, Tennessee, Charlene Lavada Rhodes (David) of Siler and James Edward Watkins of Siler; three grandchildren, Eric Rhodes, Andy Rhodes and Trent Wynn; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Doyle of Detroit, Michigan; brother, Lee (Jr) Wynn of Siler; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Hembree family in your prayers.

