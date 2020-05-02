March unemployment rate increases locally, but not as much as expected











As pretty much everyone expected, unemployment rates between February 2020 and March 2020 rose in every county in Kentucky, but probably not as much as many feared with local rates going up anywhere from 1.7 – 2.0 percent, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in February 2020 to 6.7 percent in March 2020. Whitley County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent higher than the March 2019 unemployment rate.

Whitley County Judge-Executive’s Pat White Jr. said the March unemployment rate was actually better than he expected.

“I knew there would be some jump. There has obviously been a lot of people impacted by this. We just hope it continues to level off. I think our national numbers have leveled off and we hope that continues and we start seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, and people can get back to work as soon as possible and do so safely,” White said.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.8 percent in February 2020 to 6.5 percent in March 2020. Laurel County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent higher than the March 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment increased from 5.5 percent in February 2020 to 7.2 percent in March 2020. Knox County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent higher than the March 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 7.1 percent in February 2020 to 8.8 percent in March 2020. Bell County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent higher than the March 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment increased from 6.6 percent in February 2020 to 8.6 percent in March 2020. McCreary County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 1.4 percent higher than the March 2019 unemployment rate.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 4.1 percent. It was followed by Fayette and Shelby counties, 4.4 percent each; Boone, Marion, Spencer and Woodford counties, 4.5 percent each; Scott County, 4.6 percent; and Campbell, Jessamine and Kenton counties, 4.7 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18.1 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 14.5 percent; Leslie County, 13.5 percent; Breathitt County, 12.6 percent; Martin County, 12.4 percent; Elliott County, 12.1 percent; Lewis County, 11.7 percent; Letcher County, 11.4 percent; Menifee County 10.5 percent; and Knott County, 10.2 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.7 percent for March 2020, and 4.5 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent higher than the February 2020 rate, and 1.0 percent higher than the March 2019 unemployment rate.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,502 people with 12,601 employed and 901 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,050,023 people with 1,932,589, employed and 117,434 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.