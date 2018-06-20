











Marcella Jean Angel Freeman, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2018 at her home.

Jean was born in Williamsburg, to M. L. and Stella Angel.

She taught school in Williamsburg, Lexington, and Lawton, OK before retiring from the Elizabethtown Independent School System.

She was a graduate of Cumberland College and Eastern Kentucky University along with doctorate work at the University of Kentucky.

She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church where she shared her love of faith and music in the choir and childrens ministries.

She was a member of the Garden Club and Women’s Club of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, M. L. Angel, Jr., Bernard Angel, Kenton Angel, Gertrude Dale, Christine Angel and Sylvia Angel.

Jean is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norman; a son, Brantley M. (Brenda) Freeman of Louisville; a granddaughter, Callie Freeman of Louisville and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to Severns Valley Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.

Brown Funeral Home of Elizabethtown, KY is in charge of the arrangements.